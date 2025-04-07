Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,950,409 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 1,111,414 shares.The stock last traded at $24.51 and had previously closed at $25.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Triumph Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Baird R W cut shares of Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Triumph Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 55.18% and a net margin of 45.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,942.72. This represents a 40.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 3,263.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 191,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 29,093 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Triumph Group by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Recommended Stories

