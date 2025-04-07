Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kestra Medical Technologies (KMTS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ: KMTS) recently:

3/31/2025 – Kestra Medical Technologies is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2025 – Kestra Medical Technologies is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2025 – Kestra Medical Technologies is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2025 – Kestra Medical Technologies is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2025 – Kestra Medical Technologies is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2025 – Kestra Medical Technologies is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Kestra Medical Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KMTS traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.78. 265,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,715. Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $26.06.

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution.

