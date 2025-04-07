Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $77.53 and last traded at $79.15, with a volume of 15266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Strategic Education from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $114.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Strategic Education Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.37.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.10). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $311.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.18 million. Equities analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Insider Activity at Strategic Education

In related news, Director Michael A. Mcrobbie acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,843. This represents a 10.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 31,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $3,116,374.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,723,690.23. The trade was a 18.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,332 shares of company stock worth $3,825,169 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 394.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 809.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Articles

