YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Trading Down 11.5% – Time to Sell?

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.19 and last traded at $18.25. 2,009,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,563,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 6.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.83.

Get YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 302.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $786,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

About YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.