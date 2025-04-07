Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 78303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XNCR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xencor from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Xencor from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.38.

The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $589.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 232.77%. The business had revenue of $52.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Xencor by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after buying an additional 40,788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 315.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,729 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 13,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Xencor by 111.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

