Gattaca (LON:GATC) Posts Earnings Results

Gattaca (LON:GATC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 2.20 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Gattaca had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 0.05%.

Shares of Gattaca stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 78.50 ($1.01). The stock had a trading volume of 42,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,909. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.14. The firm has a market cap of £23.57 million, a P/E ratio of 126.76, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.14. Gattaca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.60 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

