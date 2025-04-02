Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Posts Earnings Results

Technology Minerals (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.05 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Technology Minerals Trading Down 13.0 %

Shares of Technology Minerals stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 0.09 ($0.00). The company had a trading volume of 3,866,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,932,887. Technology Minerals has a 1 year low of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1 ($0.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.12.

About Technology Minerals

Technology Minerals is developing the UK’s first listed, sustainable circular economy for battery metals, using cutting-edge technology to recycle, recover, and re-use battery technologies for a renewable energy future. The Company currently holds 48.35% of the issued share capital of Recyclus Group Ltd, the UK’s first industrial-scale recycler of both lithium-ion and lead acid batteries.

