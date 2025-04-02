Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 25.90 ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Good Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%.
Good Energy Group Stock Performance
Shares of GOOD stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 485 ($6.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,599. Good Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 234 ($3.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 490 ($6.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 476.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 377.48. The company has a market capitalization of £89.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.80.
About Good Energy Group
We offer truly renewable energy supply sourced from over 1,700 renewable generators.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Good Energy Group
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.