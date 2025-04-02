Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 25.90 ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Good Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%.

Good Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of GOOD stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 485 ($6.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,599. Good Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 234 ($3.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 490 ($6.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 476.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 377.48. The company has a market capitalization of £89.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.80.

About Good Energy Group

Good Energy is a British renewable electricity company with a difference. For more than 20 years, our mission has been to power a cleaner, greener world. Today, that is what we are – an energy company for the future with a bold ambition to help one million homes and businesses to cut carbon from their energy and transport by 2025.

We offer truly renewable energy supply sourced from over 1,700 renewable generators.

