GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

GCM Resources (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.50) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
GCM Resources Price Performance
LON GCM traded up GBX 0.04 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2.69 ($0.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,189. GCM Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 11 ($0.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a market capitalization of £8.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.13.
About GCM Resources
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GCM Resources
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for GCM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.