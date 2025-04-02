ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Posts Earnings Results

ECR Minerals (LON:ECR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of ECR Minerals stock traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 0.24 ($0.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,513,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,004,574. The company has a market capitalization of £5.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.29. ECR Minerals has a 12 month low of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.47 ($0.01).

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

