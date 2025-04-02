ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Posts Earnings Results

ECR Minerals (LON:ECR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
ECR Minerals Price Performance
Shares of ECR Minerals stock traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 0.24 ($0.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,513,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,004,574. The company has a market capitalization of £5.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.29. ECR Minerals has a 12 month low of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.47 ($0.01).
ECR Minerals Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ECR Minerals
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for ECR Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECR Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.