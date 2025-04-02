UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.30-7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.422-2.432 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion. UniFirst also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.300-7.700 EPS.

UniFirst Stock Performance

Shares of UNF opened at $175.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $149.58 and a twelve month high of $243.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.63.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.81 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $235.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $274,024.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,682.25. This represents a 16.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

