Anpario (LON:ANP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 28.40 ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Anpario had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

Shares of Anpario stock traded down GBX 9.05 ($0.12) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 378.45 ($4.89). 42,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,795. Anpario has a twelve month low of GBX 229.50 ($2.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 488.55 ($6.32). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 432.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 377.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.25. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio is 60.74%.

In other news, insider Marc Wilson acquired 3,778 shares of Anpario stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.15) per share, with a total value of £15,036.44 ($19,439.48). Insiders own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Anpario from GBX 380 ($4.91) to GBX 500 ($6.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Monday.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

