Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,550 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $16,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 305,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $119,067,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 69,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,640,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.27.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $266,271.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,145. This represents a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.5 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

