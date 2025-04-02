Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Stake Reduced by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,194 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 585.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

NYSE:BG opened at $77.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average is $82.61. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $67.40 and a 52-week high of $114.92. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

