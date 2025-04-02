Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 189,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 22,123 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in State Street were worth $18,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in State Street by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,300. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:STT opened at $88.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $103.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.