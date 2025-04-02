Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.56.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Inozyme Pharma from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Inozyme Pharma from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.
INZY stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $55.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.32. Inozyme Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $7.31.
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.
