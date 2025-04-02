Level Four Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKW. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,706,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the period.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PKW opened at $113.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $125.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.12.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

