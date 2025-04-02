Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $286,000 Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Melius lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

Vertiv Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE VRT opened at $75.29 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $62.40 and a one year high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.11 and its 200-day moving average is $111.51.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.