Martin Investment Management LLC Sells 463 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Martin Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.9% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Stryker by 216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $346,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,969,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $711,594,000 after acquiring an additional 28,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price objective on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.90.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $373.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

