InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.10. 5,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,126. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.44. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $2.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.18.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter. InMed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.74% and a negative net margin of 163.75%.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

