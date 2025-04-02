Mesoblast FY2025 EPS Forecast Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Mesoblast in a research note issued on Monday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.70). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mesoblast’s current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Mesoblast by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 86,566.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

