Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 18,388 iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

TFLO stock opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.54.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

