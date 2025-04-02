Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 482.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 520,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,697 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $13,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1,006.9% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3,953.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPRX opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 24.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised shares of Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

