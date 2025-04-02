First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 290,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 110,830 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 325.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 30,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vitesse Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,988,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vitesse Energy by 112.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 119,861 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vitesse Energy by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Vitesse Energy

In other news, CAO Mike Morella sold 8,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $217,336.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,304.35. This trade represents a 9.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Sabol sold 6,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $179,263.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,073.70. This trade represents a 9.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vitesse Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Vitesse Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of VTS opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $28.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Vitesse Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is currently 351.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Capmk upgraded Vitesse Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Vitesse Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

View Our Latest Report on Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.