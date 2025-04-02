Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV Makes New $246,000 Investment in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGI)

Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EDGI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $883,000.

3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF stock opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 million and a P/E ratio of 15.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87. 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $24.93.

3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF Company Profile

The 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF (EDGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, investing in equity securities from international markets, primarily targeting Europe, Japan, China, India, and emerging markets. The fund adjusts its portfolio based on sector, country, and currency analysis EDGI was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by 3Edge.

