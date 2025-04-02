Scholtz & Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,685 shares during the quarter. Blue Owl Capital makes up 1.7% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 14,411 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 22.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,613 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 170,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.16, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.75 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.