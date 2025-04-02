Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,196,258,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 326.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,520,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,096 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $406,728,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2,293.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,215,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,237.7% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,701,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,591,000 after buying an additional 1,574,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $1,761,252.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,008.24. The trade was a 32.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.71, for a total transaction of $965,757.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 164,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,183,234.11. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock worth $10,998,990. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $171.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.34 and a 12 month high of $177.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.72. The company has a market cap of $98.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

