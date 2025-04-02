Q4 Earnings Estimate for CalciMedica Issued By HC Wainwright

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for CalciMedica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CalciMedica’s current full-year earnings is ($2.21) per share.

NASDAQ CALC opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.20. CalciMedica has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27.

CalciMedica ( NASDAQ:CALC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in CalciMedica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of CalciMedica by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CalciMedica in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of CalciMedica by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CalciMedica during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000.

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

