Groupama Asset Managment Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Groupama Asset Managment lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. CICC Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

PEP stock opened at $149.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.52. The firm has a market cap of $205.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

