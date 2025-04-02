O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $22,590,921.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,973,188.84. This trade represents a 36.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,357 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $5,259,037.11. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,355,220.52. This trade represents a 29.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,754 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,793. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $244.70 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.30 and a 52 week high of $246.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.