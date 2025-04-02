O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,173,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,156,089,000 after buying an additional 160,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ResMed by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,261,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,528,590,000 after acquiring an additional 116,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 10.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $939,114,000 after purchasing an additional 380,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,861,000 after purchasing an additional 32,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,973,000 after purchasing an additional 250,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $222.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.64. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.19 and a 12 month high of $263.05.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.03%.

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $484,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,218 shares in the company, valued at $18,695,249.98. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,113 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $2,145,200.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,265. This trade represents a 48.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,940 shares of company stock valued at $9,164,385. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.73.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

