OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $11.80 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,953,000 after purchasing an additional 119,060 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,789,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,498,000 after buying an additional 176,938 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,142,000 after buying an additional 2,603,248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,562,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,901,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,845,000 after acquiring an additional 29,136 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VB stock opened at $222.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $220.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $209.81 and a 12-month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.9188 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.