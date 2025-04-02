Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 49,876 Shares of Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSE:EVBN)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSE:EVBN – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,876 shares during the quarter. Evans Bancorp accounts for about 3.1% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Evans Bancorp were worth $9,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 4,230.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,489,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,981,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877,406 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,475,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,417,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Evans Bancorp by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evans Bancorp

In other Evans Bancorp news, CEO David J. Nasca sold 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $55,653.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,052,967.11. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Evans Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Evans Bancorp stock opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88. Evans Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $215.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Evans Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

