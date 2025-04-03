Ordinals Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $146.41 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Ordinals token can now be bought for $6.97 or 0.00008489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ordinals has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. Ordinals has a market cap of $146.41 million and $77.10 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 7.32464884 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 227 active market(s) with $90,376,463.06 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

