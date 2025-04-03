Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,041,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 15,427.8% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,409,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,599,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KBWB traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,428,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.71. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $49.32 and a 52 week high of $72.39.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.4118 per share. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

