Navcoin Market Cap Hits $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $50,704.23 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00057179 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00013111 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00005402 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001210 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin (POT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is nav.io. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navio_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars.

