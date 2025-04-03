CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.67 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $11.67 million and $1.10 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.01491221 USD and is down -7.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $1,054,097.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

