Contrasting Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) & Global Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:GLAC)

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) and Global Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:GLAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kayne Anderson BDC and Global Lights Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kayne Anderson BDC alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kayne Anderson BDC 59.80% 12.65% 6.77% Global Lights Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kayne Anderson BDC and Global Lights Acquisition”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kayne Anderson BDC $122.29 million 9.54 $77.07 million N/A N/A Global Lights Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kayne Anderson BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Global Lights Acquisition.

83.4% of Global Lights Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Kayne Anderson BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Global Lights Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kayne Anderson BDC and Global Lights Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kayne Anderson BDC 0 2 2 1 2.80 Global Lights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kayne Anderson BDC currently has a consensus price target of $17.30, indicating a potential upside of 5.42%. Given Kayne Anderson BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kayne Anderson BDC is more favorable than Global Lights Acquisition.

Summary

Kayne Anderson BDC beats Global Lights Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kayne Anderson BDC

(Get Free Report)

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About Global Lights Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Global Lights Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.