JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1,810.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JTEK traded down $3.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.81. The stock had a trading volume of 327,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,062. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a one year low of $55.66 and a one year high of $85.28. The company has a market capitalization of $906.04 million, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.91.

About JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.