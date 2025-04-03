Huber Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 2.6% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,700,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 41.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,947,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,904 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 320,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares during the period. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 37,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.13 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67. The company has a market cap of $201.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.21.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

