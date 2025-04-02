Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 565.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.