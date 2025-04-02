Plexus (LON:POS) Stock Price Down 6.5% – Should You Sell?

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.95 ($0.10). Approximately 605,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 499,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

Plexus Trading Down 6.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.72. The company has a market cap of £8.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Plexus (LON:POS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX (1.25) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. Plexus had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 23.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Plexus Holdings plc will post 3.256705 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Company Profile

For over 30 years, Plexus has been protecting the environment, initially with its “through the BOP” (Blow-out Preventer) wellhead designs, and subsequently with its proprietary leak-proof wellhead sealing system, POS-GRIP®.

POS-GRIP technology ensures that net zero, leak-free performance can be guaranteed for the life of a well, reducing harmful methane emissions and unnecessary intervention costs; this helps operators to fulfil their ESG responsibilities.

This simple proprietary method of engineering, using sealing principles derived from the Hertzian Stress Theory, has been independently verified and used by many of the blue-chip oil and gas operators in over 400 wells.

In July 2021, Plexus received the London Stock Exchange’s Green Economy Mark in recognition of its contribution to the global green economy and alignment with net zero and ESG principles.

