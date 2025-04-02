WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:INDH) Short Interest Down 20.8% in March

WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:INDH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

INDH traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.83. The stock had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326. WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund has a one year low of $38.73 and a one year high of $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 24,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $475,000.

About WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund

The WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund (INDH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree India Hedged Equity index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index comprised of the 75 largest companies in India. The fund employs currency hedging strategies to protect against fluctuations between the Indian Rupee and the US Dollar INDH was launched on May 9, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

