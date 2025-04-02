ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.06 and traded as high as $26.18. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $24.73, with a volume of 3,193,085 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Stock Down 4.7 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.2216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 41,094.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 73,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 50,077 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.