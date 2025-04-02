ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.06 and traded as high as $26.18. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $24.73, with a volume of 3,193,085 shares trading hands.
ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Stock Down 4.7 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11.
ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.2216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000
ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.
