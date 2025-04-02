Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Shares Up 11.6% – Here’s What Happened

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 58,733,926 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 23,364,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).
Reabold Resources Trading Up 11.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 34.15, a current ratio of 45.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.05.
About Reabold Resources
As an investor in upstream oil & gas projects, Reabold aims to create value from each project by investing in undervalued, low-risk, near-term upstream oil & gas projects and by identifying a clear exit plan prior to investment.
Reabold’s long term strategy is to re-invest capital made through its investments into larger projects in order to grow the Company.
