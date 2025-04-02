Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Shares Up 11.6% – Here’s What Happened

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 58,733,926 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 23,364,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Reabold Resources Trading Up 11.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 34.15, a current ratio of 45.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.05.

Get Reabold Resources alerts:

About Reabold Resources

(Get Free Report)

Reabold Resources plc is an investing company investing in the exploration and production (“E&P”) sector. The Company’s investing policy is to acquire direct and indirect interests in exploration and producing projects and assets in the natural resources sector, and consideration is currently given to investment opportunities anywhere in the world.

As an investor in upstream oil & gas projects, Reabold aims to create value from each project by investing in undervalued, low-risk, near-term upstream oil & gas projects and by identifying a clear exit plan prior to investment.

Reabold’s long term strategy is to re-invest capital made through its investments into larger projects in order to grow the Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reabold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reabold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.