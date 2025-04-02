Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Short Interest Update

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 165,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 187.3 days.
Real Matters Price Performance
RLLMF opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. Real Matters has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $6.87.
About Real Matters
