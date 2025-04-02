Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Short Interest Update

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 165,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 187.3 days.

Real Matters Price Performance

RLLMF opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. Real Matters has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $6.87.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

