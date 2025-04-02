Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Short Interest Update

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,668,400 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 1,357,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 834.2 days.

Pennon Group Price Performance

PEGRF opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEGRF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pennon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Pennon Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

