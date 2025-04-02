Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.250-16.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.68.

NYSE HUM opened at $264.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. Humana has a 1-year low of $213.31 and a 1-year high of $406.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.58%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Humana stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

