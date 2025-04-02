RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $691,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,712 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $98,211,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $24,566,217,000 after buying an additional 1,655,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $14,420,248,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,325,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,996,871,000 after acquiring an additional 780,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 12,957,272 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,117,345,000 after acquiring an additional 159,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $515.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $404.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.75.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $268.46 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.87 and a 200 day moving average of $323.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,802. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,228 shares of company stock worth $166,849,043 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

