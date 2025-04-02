Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Issues Earnings Results

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.19, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 million.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Evaxion Biotech A/S from $35.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers.

